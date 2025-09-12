Cheltenham performances recorded by Wobplay

The team from the Wobplay.com recording and media platform will be in Cheltenham this weekend to record every performance from the competing bands.
All 74 renditions of the set-works in the First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections will be professionally recorded on stage, and then made available for subscribers to the www.wobplay.com multi-media platform as soon as the results of each section are announced.
So if you want to enjoy a reprise of a title triumph or prize winning performance, or just try and find out why you just missed out, all you have to do is log in and enjoy.
Go to: www.wobplay.com