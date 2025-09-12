                 

News

Band Supplies offers best bet at Cheltenham

If you are looking for a sure thing each way bet on deals on top instruments at Cheltenham, out your money on Band Supplies.

Instruments
  Put your money on the best instrument bet at Cheltenham

Friday, 12 September 2025

        


Band Supplies, the leading instrument retailer will once again be supporting players at the Cheltenham National Championships of Great Britain with a special voucher saving on Besson, B&S and Courtois instruments.

Pro level

It continues the company's long term commitment to the banding movement, and will see vouchers worth up to £500 that can be used to increase the savings on professional level cornets, trumpets, tenor horns, baritones, trombones and euphoniums that are immediately purchased or ordered.

Voucher savings

There is a £170 voucher saving on B&S Challenger trumpets, £330 on Prestige and Sovereign cornet and Courtois trombones , and a whopping £500 voucher saving on Prestige and Sovereign tenor horns, baritones and euphoniums.

Best bet

So why not come along and see Chris Tudball to gain extra information, expert advice and ensure that you gain a fantastic deal into the bargain.

It's the best bet you'll make in Cheltenham all weekend.

        







