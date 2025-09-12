Band Supplies offers best bet at Cheltenham

Band Supplies, the leading instrument retailer will once again be supporting players at the Cheltenham National Championships of Great Britain with a special voucher saving on Besson, B&S and Courtois instruments.
Pro level
It continues the company's long term commitment to the banding movement, and will see vouchers worth up to £500 that can be used to increase the savings on professional level cornets, trumpets, tenor horns, baritones, trombones and euphoniums that are immediately purchased or ordered.
Voucher savings
There is a £170 voucher saving on B&S Challenger trumpets, £330 on Prestige and Sovereign cornet and Courtois trombones , and a whopping £500 voucher saving on Prestige and Sovereign tenor horns, baritones and euphoniums.
Best bet
So why not come along and see Chris Tudball to gain extra information, expert advice and ensure that you gain a fantastic deal into the bargain.
It's the best bet you'll make in Cheltenham all weekend.