NYBBGB concert reprise this Friday

You can sit back and enjoy a repeat of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Summer Concert this Friday evening.

NYBBGB
  You can enjoy the concert once more on YouTube this Friday

Thursday, 18 September 2025

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's recent Summer Course concert is to be broadcast on Friday 19th September (7.30pm).

Held at the Royal College of Music in London last month to widespread critical acclaim under the baton of Martyn Brabbins and featuring soloist, Tim De Maesenner, the concert entitled 'Celebration' can be enjoyed on YouTube.

To watch: https://youtu.be/wu3-lq9VaD4

Repertoire and premieres

The 90 young brass and percussion musicians also gave the world premiÃ¨re of 'Shapeshifter', a bold and emotionally charged new commission by Daniel Hall, as well as premiering 'Variations on an Enclosure', 'Betws-y-Coed' and 'Nocturnal Dances' by young composers Will Everitt, Nina Martin and Samuel Thackray.

Major works by Herbert Howells ('Pageantry') and Edmund Rubbra ('Variations on The Shining River') were also set against Elgar Howarth's striking arrangement of Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition'.

Belgian tenor horn star Tim De Maeseneer performed Edward Gregson's Concerto 'Three Gods' and 'Dansul Focului' by Stijn Aertgeerts.

Sit back and enjoy

The concert premieres at 7:30pm (BST) on Friday 19th September 2025 via the NYBBGB YouTube channel.

Link to Premiere: https://youtu.be/wu3-lq9VaD4

Find out more & download the concert programme:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/archive/the-youth-band-9th-august-2025/

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

