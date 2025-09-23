                 

BrookWright Music: Love Eternal (Jarrod Cooper arr. Gavin Lamplough)

A beautiful solo now arranged for flugel as well as cornet and trombone.

BrookWright
  BrookWright Music has released the new solo versions

Tuesday, 23 September 2025

        

'Love Eternal' was written by Gavin Lamplough for Neil Blessett, the respected solo horn player of both Birmingham Citadel Band and the International Staff Band, and has quickly become one of BrookWright's most popular titles.

Helen Williams

At the request of another renowned performer, Helen Williams, it has now been set as a cornet or flugel horn solo, both with brass band and piano accompaniment.

A version for trombone soloist with both brass band and piano has also recently been published, as performed by another outstanding soloist, Isobel Daws.

The arranger uses Jarod Cooper's contemporary worship song 'King of Kings, Majesty', to provide a vehicle to be enjoyed by the listener.

Videos


Helen Williams (Cornet/Flugel version): www.youtube.com/watch?v=ww3B06TBKMM

Neil Blessett (Tenor Horn version): www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx5G-MDpD_g

Isobel Daws (Trombone version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEpbHNFPMxs

PDFs and Sheet Music

Cornet/Flugel with Brass Band:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-cornet-flugel-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-lamplough

Cornet/Flugel with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-cornet-flugel-solo-with-piano-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough

Tenor Horn with Brass Band:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough

Eb Instrument with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-solo-for-eb-instrument-with-piano-jarrod-cooper-arr-lamplough

Trombone with Brass Band:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-trombone-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough

Trombone with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-trombone-solo-with-piano-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough

Sheet music available from:

UK: www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusicshop.co.uk
USA: www.cimarronmusic.com

Difficulty Level: 4th Section +

Length: 5.00 minutes

        

