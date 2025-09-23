BrookWright Music: Love Eternal (Jarrod Cooper arr. Gavin Lamplough)

'Love Eternal' was written by Gavin Lamplough for Neil Blessett, the respected solo horn player of both Birmingham Citadel Band and the International Staff Band, and has quickly become one of BrookWright's most popular titles.
Helen Williams
At the request of another renowned performer, Helen Williams, it has now been set as a cornet or flugel horn solo, both with brass band and piano accompaniment.
A version for trombone soloist with both brass band and piano has also recently been published, as performed by another outstanding soloist, Isobel Daws.
The arranger uses Jarod Cooper's contemporary worship song 'King of Kings, Majesty', to provide a vehicle to be enjoyed by the listener.
Videos
Helen Williams (Cornet/Flugel version): www.youtube.com/watch?v=ww3B06TBKMM
Neil Blessett (Tenor Horn version): www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx5G-MDpD_g
Isobel Daws (Trombone version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEpbHNFPMxs
PDFs and Sheet Music
Cornet/Flugel with Brass Band:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-cornet-flugel-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-lamplough
Cornet/Flugel with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-cornet-flugel-solo-with-piano-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough
Tenor Horn with Brass Band:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-tenor-horn-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough
Eb Instrument with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-solo-for-eb-instrument-with-piano-jarrod-cooper-arr-lamplough
Trombone with Brass Band:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-trombone-solo-with-brass-band-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough
Trombone with Piano:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/love-eternal-trombone-solo-with-piano-jarrod-cooper-arr-gavin-lamplough
Sheet music available from:
UK: www.brassband.co.uk or www.durhammusicshop.co.uk
USA: www.cimarronmusic.com
Difficulty Level: 4th Section +
Length: 5.00 minutes