                 

*
banner

News

Illevold joins IWBC Board

The Norwegian euphonium soloist Bente Illevold has become an board member of the International Women's Brass Conference.

Bente Illvold
  Bente Illevold has been appointed to the board of the IWBC

Tuesday, 23 September 2025

        

The International Women's Brass Conference (IWBC), which works to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts, has announced the appointment of the acclaimed Norwegian euphonium soloist Bente Illevold as a member of its board.

The most recent IWBC Conference was held in Hartford, Connecticut in May and featured numerous guests artists, from jazz trumpeter Bria Skonberg and orchestral trombonist Sasha Romero to French Horn star Layan Atieh and tuba soloist, Meredith Q. Fuller. In addition there were
masterclasses and solo and ensemble competitions.

Distinctive

Bente has established herself as a leading euphonium soloist, known for her distinctive artistry and uncompromising dedication to expanding the euphonium's role on the concert and recording stage.

Her 2024 release 'Baut' featuring works by Norwegian composer Stig Nordhagen, was shortlisted in the 'Best Solo CD' category of the annual 4Barsrest awards.

Honoured

Her achievements have also been honoured with several awards, whilst she is the founder and chairperson of the Norwegian Euphonium and Tuba Association, where she works to build community and visibility for low brass players in Norway.

Bente was appointed alongside French Horn player Stacie Mickens to join the 10-person board.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR Review

Join the test-piece conversation on the latest 4BR live podcast

September 23 • Join 4BR live on Wednesday night at 7.00pm to debate what our choices of test-pieces for competition tell the wider musical world about us?

Albion

Up the Baggies!

September 23 • Black Country Brass has helped West Bromwich Albion celebrate 125 years of matches at The Hawthorns football ground.

NYBBGB

NYBBGB launches 2025 Conductor Competition

September 23 • There is an unique opportunity for young conductors to work and conduct the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Bente Illvold

Illevold joins IWBC Board

September 23 • The Norwegian euphonium soloist Bente Illevold has become an board member of the International Women's Brass Conference.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Ascot Brass

September 23 • Ascot Brass is seeking a Solo horn, tenor trombone, and BBb bass (good quality bass available to borrow if needed) players. We're a friendly, passionate, non-contesting band that performs regular concerts behalf of major charities.

British Airways Brass Band

September 22 • Flugel, tenor horn and trombone. Having just secured a new musical director we are excited to rebuild and develop the band. All instruments welcome. We rehearse on Wednesday evening 20:00 - 22:00 at Heston British Legion, 79 New Heston Road, TW5 0LG

The Marple Band

September 22 • Cornet( back row),baritone, Horn, Bb Bass and Kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band. Would you like to start an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch..

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top