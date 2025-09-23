Illevold joins IWBC Board

The Norwegian euphonium soloist Bente Illevold has become an board member of the International Women's Brass Conference.

The International Women's Brass Conference (IWBC), which works to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts, has announced the appointment of the acclaimed Norwegian euphonium soloist Bente Illevold as a member of its board.

The most recent IWBC Conference was held in Hartford, Connecticut in May and featured numerous guests artists, from jazz trumpeter Bria Skonberg and orchestral trombonist Sasha Romero to French Horn star Layan Atieh and tuba soloist, Meredith Q. Fuller. In addition there were

masterclasses and solo and ensemble competitions.

Distinctive

Bente has established herself as a leading euphonium soloist, known for her distinctive artistry and uncompromising dedication to expanding the euphonium's role on the concert and recording stage.

Her 2024 release 'Baut' featuring works by Norwegian composer Stig Nordhagen, was shortlisted in the 'Best Solo CD' category of the annual 4Barsrest awards.

Honoured

Her achievements have also been honoured with several awards, whilst she is the founder and chairperson of the Norwegian Euphonium and Tuba Association, where she works to build community and visibility for low brass players in Norway.

Bente was appointed alongside French Horn player Stacie Mickens to join the 10-person board.