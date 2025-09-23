Join the test-piece conversation on the latest 4BR live podcast

Join 4BR live on Wednesday night at 7.00pm to debate what our choices of test-pieces for competition tell the wider musical world about us?

The latest live broadcast 4BR review podcast will be aired on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm, where Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas will open up the debate to views and opinions on just what our choices of test-pieces for competition tell the wider musical world about us?

Test-pieces

It follows the recent British Open Championship at Symphony Hall, which saw band's perform the Prokofiev inspired 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts, and the Bliss-fest at the Cheltenham National Finals, as well as the recent announcement of the 2026 Regional Championship set-works and those that will be performed at the 104th British Open Spring Festival.

In addition, with works by established composers Edward Gregson, Thierry Deleruyelle, Derek Bourgeois and Thomas Doss to be heard at Elite level events throughout Europe in the coming weeks, are we really showing the wider musical world that we have the ambition to encourage new voices for the medium?

Join us

As always we want to hear your views and opinions, so please join us at 7.00pm at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=483139Fp_cs