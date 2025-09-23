                 

Join the test-piece conversation on the latest 4BR live podcast

Join 4BR live on Wednesday night at 7.00pm to debate what our choices of test-pieces for competition tell the wider musical world about us?

  The podcast will be live broadcast on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm

Tuesday, 23 September 2025

        

The latest live broadcast 4BR review podcast will be aired on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm, where Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas will open up the debate to views and opinions on just what our choices of test-pieces for competition tell the wider musical world about us?

Test-pieces

It follows the recent British Open Championship at Symphony Hall, which saw band's perform the Prokofiev inspired 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts, and the Bliss-fest at the Cheltenham National Finals, as well as the recent announcement of the 2026 Regional Championship set-works and those that will be performed at the 104th British Open Spring Festival.

In addition, with works by established composers Edward Gregson, Thierry Deleruyelle, Derek Bourgeois and Thomas Doss to be heard at Elite level events throughout Europe in the coming weeks, are we really showing the wider musical world that we have the ambition to encourage new voices for the medium?

Join us

As always we want to hear your views and opinions, so please join us at 7.00pm at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=483139Fp_cs

        

Join the test-piece conversation on the latest 4BR live podcast

September 23 • Join 4BR live on Wednesday night at 7.00pm to debate what our choices of test-pieces for competition tell the wider musical world about us?

Albion

Up the Baggies!

September 23 • Black Country Brass has helped West Bromwich Albion celebrate 125 years of matches at The Hawthorns football ground.

NYBBGB

NYBBGB launches 2025 Conductor Competition

September 23 • There is an unique opportunity for young conductors to work and conduct the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Bente Illvold

Illevold joins IWBC Board

September 23 • The Norwegian euphonium soloist Bente Illevold has become an board member of the International Women's Brass Conference.

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Ascot Brass

September 23 • Ascot Brass is seeking a Solo horn, tenor trombone, and BBb bass (good quality bass available to borrow if needed) players. We're a friendly, passionate, non-contesting band that performs regular concerts behalf of major charities.

British Airways Brass Band

September 22 • Flugel, tenor horn and trombone. Having just secured a new musical director we are excited to rebuild and develop the band. All instruments welcome. We rehearse on Wednesday evening 20:00 - 22:00 at Heston British Legion, 79 New Heston Road, TW5 0LG

The Marple Band

September 22 • Cornet( back row),baritone, Horn, Bb Bass and Kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band. Would you like to start an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch..

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

