Ripon City opens doors to exciting future

The Ripon City Band will be based at a new home for the next century and more...

Ripon City Band recently invited guests to the opening of its new rehearsal home in the village of Melmerby — one which they hope will provide the foundation on which to build an exciting musical future.

Century old

Previously a Methodist chapel built exactly 100 years ago, it has taken a mammoth fundraising and community effort to re-purpose it for its future.

Despite needing extensive work, all of which was undertaken by band members with support from the community of local villages Melmerby and Wath, it now has at least another century of use ahead of it.

The formalities of cutting the ribbon to open a new chapter for the Ripon Band was undertaken by Band President, Keith Anderson. He also paid tribute to a community asset that will now be saved for future generations to come as well as to the band itself which has roots stretching back to 1860.

Something to sing about

Guests were able to sit in the pews to sing 'Make Me a Channel of Your Peace', accompanied by the band — one of the last hymns performed before the chapel closed its doors in June 2019.

Fittingly the event also showcased the talents of Ripon City Training Band which boasts players as young as 7 to as old as 80.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Now the band is raising funds to complete work on the new floor to allow us to teach more pupils, including beginners of all ages."