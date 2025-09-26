                 

*
banner

News

Ripon City opens doors to exciting future

The Ripon City Band will be based at a new home for the next century and more...

Ripon City
  The doors to the new home was opened by Band President Keith Anderson

Friday, 26 September 2025

        

Ripon City Band recently invited guests to the opening of its new rehearsal home in the village of Melmerby — one which they hope will provide the foundation on which to build an exciting musical future.

Century old

Previously a Methodist chapel built exactly 100 years ago, it has taken a mammoth fundraising and community effort to re-purpose it for its future.

Despite needing extensive work, all of which was undertaken by band members with support from the community of local villages Melmerby and Wath, it now has at least another century of use ahead of it.

The formalities of cutting the ribbon to open a new chapter for the Ripon Band was undertaken by Band President, Keith Anderson. He also paid tribute to a community asset that will now be saved for future generations to come as well as to the band itself which has roots stretching back to 1860.

Fittingly the event also showcased the talents of Ripon City Training Band which boasts players as young as 7 to as old as 804BR

Something to sing about

Guests were able to sit in the pews to sing 'Make Me a Channel of Your Peace', accompanied by the band — one of the last hymns performed before the chapel closed its doors in June 2019.

Fittingly the event also showcased the talents of Ripon City Training Band which boasts players as young as 7 to as old as 80.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Now the band is raising funds to complete work on the new floor to allow us to teach more pupils, including beginners of all ages."

        

TAGS: Ripon City

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE Conference

BBE delegates head to Durham

September 26 • There will be accent on youth at the Brass Bands England Conference in Durham this weekend.

Gavin Higgins

Critics Award for Higgins

September 26 • The latest major accolade for composer Gavin Higgins comes from the critics themselves.

Lewis Barton

Barton broadcast launches NXTOD series

September 26 • A new series rom NXTOD films will start with a showcase of the recital talents of rising star Lewis Barton.

Oldroyd

Oldroyd EVO continues to make its mark on performers

September 26 • The maker says it is attracting interest and customers for instruments with incredible potential.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

September 26 • Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up:. Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Milton Keynes Brass

September 26 • Required: Solo Euphonium and Solo Horn. We are a championship section band, newly promoted in 2025. We rehearse in Loughton Milton Keynes on a Tuesday night at 7.45pm until 10pm, with extra rehearsals prior to contests or formal concerts.

Hathersage Band

September 24 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top