Results: 2025 Red Admiral Entertainment Contest

Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW leads the prize winners in a great day of entertainment in Chorley — with section wins for Roberts Bakery, Poulton-le-Fylde, Rivington & Adlington and Driffield Silver.

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston

Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright

1. Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW A (Thomas Wyss): 274

2. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 272

3. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones): 266

4. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 264

5. Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker): 260

6. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones): 256

7. Staffordshire Band (Lee Woodward): 252

8. York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster): 250

Most Entertaining Band: Crofton Silver

Best Composition/Arrangement: Marsden Silver

Best Soloist: Samuel Watts (horn) — Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW A

Best Cornets: Roberts Bakery

Best Flugel/Horns: Stannington

Best Euphs/Baritones: Crofton Silver

Best Trombones: Robert Bakery

Best Basses: Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW A

Best Percussion: Crofton Silver

Youngest Player: Toby Garner (Crofton Silver)

Music Prize Draw: York Railway Institute





First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Andrew Lofthouse

Young Adjudicator: Alex Bland

1. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones): 270

2. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas: 264

3. Flixton (Adie Smith): 258

4. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones): 256

5. Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW B (Ryan Breen): 254

6. Valley Brass (Dave Chadwick): 248

7. Skelmersdale Prize (John Binns): 244

8. Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson): 240

Most Entertaining Band: Flixton

Best Composition/Arrangement: Flixton

Best Soloist: James Little (baritone) — Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW B

Best Cornets: Robert Bakery

Best Flugel/Horns: Flixton

Best Euphs/Baritones: Roberts Bakery

Best Trombones: Roberts Bakery

Best Basses: Crofton Silver

Best Percussion: Roberts Bakery

Youngest Player: Josh Squire-Evans (Skelmersdale Prize)

Music Prize Draw: Roberts Bakery





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes

Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor

1. Poulton-le-Fylde (Stephen Craig): 272

2. Kippax (James Beecham): 268

3. Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson): 264*

4. Golborne Brass (Les Webb): 258

5. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey): 254

6. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles): 244

7. Allerton Brass (Jamie Duncan): 240

*Time penalty

Most Entertaining Band: Poulton-le-Fylde

Best Composition/Arrangement: Rolls Royce (Derby)

Best Soloist: Robert Lambert (cornet) — Poulton-le-Fylde

Best Cornets: Lostock Hall Memorial

Best Flugel/Horns: Kippax

Best Euphs/Baritones: Golborne Brass

Best Trombones: Rolls Royce (Derby)

Best Basses: Lostock Hall Memorial

Best Percussion: Golborne Brass

Youngest Player: Alistair Jackson (Poulton-le-Fylde )

Music Prize Draw: Poulton-le-Fylde





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes

Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor

1. Rivington & Adlington (Malcolm Wilson): 272

2. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell): 268*

3. Dronfield Band (Somon Gresswell): 265*

4. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 265

5. Trinity Girls (Craig Mann): 262

6. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfearn): 260

7. Besses o' th' Barn (Martin Gernon): 254*

8. Farnworth & Walkden (Matthew Whitfield): 252

9. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw): 248

*Time penalty

Most Entertaining Band: Trinity Girls

Best Composition/Arrangement: Trinity Girls

Best Soloist: Helen Toole (flugel) — BMP (Europe) Goodshaw

Best Cornets: Spennymoor Town

Best Flugel/Horns: Rivington & Adlington

Best Euphs/Baritones: Spennymoor Town

Best Trombones: Rivington & Adlington

Best Basses: Dobcross Silver

Best Percussion: Spennymoor Town

Youngest Player: Jackson Lloyd (Farnworth & Walkden)

Music Prize Draw: Trinity Girls





Fourth & Unregistered Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston

Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright

1. Driffield Silver (Peter Kench): 260

2. St. John's (Mossley) (Ben Hill-Wilson): 252

3. Friezland (Max Stannard): 244

4. Mereside Brass (Kieran Joy): 236

Most Entertaining Band: Friezland

Best Composition/Arrangement: Friezland

Best Soloist: Jamie Gordon (euphonium) — St John's (Mossley)

Best Cornets: Mereside Brass

Best Flugel/Horns: Driffield Brass

Best Euphs/Baritones: Driffield Brass

Best Trombones: Friezland

Best Basses: Driffield Brass

Best Percussion: Driffield Brass

Youngest Player: Hannah Jones (Friezland)

Music Prize Draw: Mereside Brass