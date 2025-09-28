                 

Results: 2025 Red Admiral Entertainment Contest

Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW leads the prize winners in a great day of entertainment in Chorley — with section wins for Roberts Bakery, Poulton-le-Fylde, Rivington & Adlington and Driffield Silver.

Red Admiral
  The Red Admiral Contest has been taking place in Chorley

Sunday, 28 September 2025

        

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston
Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright

1. Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW A (Thomas Wyss): 274
2. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 272
3. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones): 266
4. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates): 264
5. Marsden Silver (Leigh Baker): 260
6. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones): 256
7. Staffordshire Band (Lee Woodward): 252
8. York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster): 250

Most Entertaining Band: Crofton Silver
Best Composition/Arrangement: Marsden Silver
Best Soloist: Samuel Watts (horn) — Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW A
Best Cornets: Roberts Bakery
Best Flugel/Horns: Stannington
Best Euphs/Baritones: Crofton Silver
Best Trombones: Robert Bakery
Best Basses: Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW A
Best Percussion: Crofton Silver
Youngest Player: Toby Garner (Crofton Silver)
Music Prize Draw: York Railway Institute


First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Andrew Lofthouse
Young Adjudicator: Alex Bland

1. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones): 270
2. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas: 264
3. Flixton (Adie Smith): 258
4. Crofton Silver (Dean Jones): 256
5. Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW B (Ryan Breen): 254
6. Valley Brass (Dave Chadwick): 248
7. Skelmersdale Prize (John Binns): 244
8. Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson): 240

Most Entertaining Band: Flixton
Best Composition/Arrangement: Flixton
Best Soloist: James Little (baritone) — Pemberton Old (Wigan) DW B
Best Cornets: Robert Bakery
Best Flugel/Horns: Flixton
Best Euphs/Baritones: Roberts Bakery
Best Trombones: Roberts Bakery
Best Basses: Crofton Silver
Best Percussion: Roberts Bakery
Youngest Player: Josh Squire-Evans (Skelmersdale Prize)
Music Prize Draw: Roberts Bakery


Second Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes
Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor

1. Poulton-le-Fylde (Stephen Craig): 272
2. Kippax (James Beecham): 268
3. Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson): 264*
4. Golborne Brass (Les Webb): 258
5. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey): 254
6. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles): 244
7. Allerton Brass (Jamie Duncan): 240

*Time penalty

Most Entertaining Band: Poulton-le-Fylde
Best Composition/Arrangement: Rolls Royce (Derby)
Best Soloist: Robert Lambert (cornet) — Poulton-le-Fylde
Best Cornets: Lostock Hall Memorial
Best Flugel/Horns: Kippax
Best Euphs/Baritones: Golborne Brass
Best Trombones: Rolls Royce (Derby)
Best Basses: Lostock Hall Memorial
Best Percussion: Golborne Brass
Youngest Player: Alistair Jackson (Poulton-le-Fylde )
Music Prize Draw: Poulton-le-Fylde


Third Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes
Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor

1. Rivington & Adlington (Malcolm Wilson): 272
2. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell): 268*
3. Dronfield Band (Somon Gresswell): 265*
4. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 265
5. Trinity Girls (Craig Mann): 262
6. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfearn): 260
7. Besses o' th' Barn (Martin Gernon): 254*
8. Farnworth & Walkden (Matthew Whitfield): 252
9. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass (Will Haw): 248

*Time penalty

Most Entertaining Band: Trinity Girls
Best Composition/Arrangement: Trinity Girls
Best Soloist: Helen Toole (flugel) — BMP (Europe) Goodshaw
Best Cornets: Spennymoor Town
Best Flugel/Horns: Rivington & Adlington
Best Euphs/Baritones: Spennymoor Town
Best Trombones: Rivington & Adlington
Best Basses: Dobcross Silver
Best Percussion: Spennymoor Town
Youngest Player: Jackson Lloyd (Farnworth & Walkden)
Music Prize Draw: Trinity Girls


Fourth & Unregistered Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston
Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright

1. Driffield Silver (Peter Kench): 260
2. St. John's (Mossley) (Ben Hill-Wilson): 252
3. Friezland (Max Stannard): 244
4. Mereside Brass (Kieran Joy): 236

Most Entertaining Band: Friezland
Best Composition/Arrangement: Friezland
Best Soloist: Jamie Gordon (euphonium) — St John's (Mossley)
Best Cornets: Mereside Brass
Best Flugel/Horns: Driffield Brass
Best Euphs/Baritones: Driffield Brass
Best Trombones: Friezland
Best Basses: Driffield Brass
Best Percussion: Driffield Brass
Youngest Player: Hannah Jones (Friezland)
Music Prize Draw: Mereside Brass

        

