Presto Music Collection: Six more classic CDs

Six more CDs and recordings to add to your collection — including the brand new solo release from David Childs.

4BR continues its partnership with Presto Music, the UKs leading e-commerce site for classical music, with six more fantastic CDs to add to any essential listening collection of brass.

David Childs

Plenty to enjoy with these CDs and downloads — including the brand new release form euphonium virtuoso David Childs.

You can find out more on the links provided.

Still Glides the Stream

Contemporary Works for Euphonium and Piano

David Childs; Christopher Williams

This new release from the celebrated euphonium star sees him perform with his long-time accompanist Christopher Williams to showcase works from Simon Parkin, Einaudi, Philip Wilby, Cait Nishimura, Rodney Newton, Elena Roussanova, Anthony Ritchie, Errollyn Wallen and Christopher Williams.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9788674--still-glides-the-stream?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Postcards from Grimethorpe

Conductor: Jack Stamp; Ben Palmer

Released on the Toccata Classics label, the recording features Harrison Birtwistle's iconic 'Grimethorpe Aria' as well as works by Edward Gregson, Robert Bernat, Ben Gaunt, David Hackbridge Johnson, Michael Halstenson, Liz Lane and Jack Stamp.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9514512--postcards-from-grimethorpe-music-for-brass-band?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

The Yankee Brass Band

Music from Mid-Nineteenth Century America

The American Brass Quintet Brass Band

Originally released in 2007 the recording features a collection of schottisches, waltzes, polkas, quicksteps and serenades that were part of the musical accompaniment to the Civil War era and just before the flowering of advent of the great American march tradition.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/8043165--the-yankee-brass-band?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

The World of the Brass Band

Massed Bands of Foden's, Fairey Engineering and Morris Motors

Conductor: Harry Mortimer

This compilation of previous recordings from 1958, 1959 and 1976, sees the trio of ensembles closely associated with Harry Mortimer showcase their massed bands talents.

It's a potent reminder of the music that entertained audiences of the era — from arrangements of Strauss, Schubert and Mendelssohn to Grainger, Binge and Alfven.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/8083216--the-world-of-the-brass-band?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Music for Organ and Brass

Cambridge Co-operative Band

Conductor: David Read

Arthur Wills (organ)

One of the most interesting explorations undertaken by a brass band in the early 1980s.

It's a release that features Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition' transcribed for organ as well as the magnificent suite 'The Fenlands' by Arthur Willis, alongside works by Elgar, Walton — the latter featuring the wonderful playing of conductor David Read.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7944450--music-for-organ-and-brass?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Nyman Brass

Wingates Band

Conductor: Andrew Berryman

First released in 2006, at a time when there were great hopes that the celebrated composer would write a major work for the medium (not to be), this recording features a number of arrangements of his most well known works such as 'Chasing Sheep is Best Left to Shepherd's' from the films, 'The Draftsman's Contract', 'The Libertine' and 'The Ogre'.

Find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7949059--nyman-brass?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel