Presto Music Collection: Six more classic CDs

4BR continues its partnership with Presto Music, the UKs leading e-commerce site for classical music, with six more fantastic CDs to add to any essential listening collection of brass.
David Childs
Plenty to enjoy with these CDs and downloads — including the brand new release form euphonium virtuoso David Childs.
You can find out more on the links provided.
Still Glides the Stream
Contemporary Works for Euphonium and Piano
David Childs; Christopher Williams
This new release from the celebrated euphonium star sees him perform with his long-time accompanist Christopher Williams to showcase works from Simon Parkin, Einaudi, Philip Wilby, Cait Nishimura, Rodney Newton, Elena Roussanova, Anthony Ritchie, Errollyn Wallen and Christopher Williams.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9788674--still-glides-the-stream?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel
Postcards from Grimethorpe
Conductor: Jack Stamp; Ben Palmer
Released on the Toccata Classics label, the recording features Harrison Birtwistle's iconic 'Grimethorpe Aria' as well as works by Edward Gregson, Robert Bernat, Ben Gaunt, David Hackbridge Johnson, Michael Halstenson, Liz Lane and Jack Stamp.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9514512--postcards-from-grimethorpe-music-for-brass-band?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel
The Yankee Brass Band
Music from Mid-Nineteenth Century America
The American Brass Quintet Brass Band
Originally released in 2007 the recording features a collection of schottisches, waltzes, polkas, quicksteps and serenades that were part of the musical accompaniment to the Civil War era and just before the flowering of advent of the great American march tradition.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/8043165--the-yankee-brass-band?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel
The World of the Brass Band
Massed Bands of Foden's, Fairey Engineering and Morris Motors
Conductor: Harry Mortimer
This compilation of previous recordings from 1958, 1959 and 1976, sees the trio of ensembles closely associated with Harry Mortimer showcase their massed bands talents.
It's a potent reminder of the music that entertained audiences of the era — from arrangements of Strauss, Schubert and Mendelssohn to Grainger, Binge and Alfven.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/8083216--the-world-of-the-brass-band?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel
Music for Organ and Brass
Cambridge Co-operative Band
Conductor: David Read
Arthur Wills (organ)
One of the most interesting explorations undertaken by a brass band in the early 1980s.
It's a release that features Mussorgsky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition' transcribed for organ as well as the magnificent suite 'The Fenlands' by Arthur Willis, alongside works by Elgar, Walton — the latter featuring the wonderful playing of conductor David Read.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7944450--music-for-organ-and-brass?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel
Nyman Brass
Wingates Band
Conductor: Andrew Berryman
First released in 2006, at a time when there were great hopes that the celebrated composer would write a major work for the medium (not to be), this recording features a number of arrangements of his most well known works such as 'Chasing Sheep is Best Left to Shepherd's' from the films, 'The Draftsman's Contract', 'The Libertine' and 'The Ogre'.
Find out more:
https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7949059--nyman-brass?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel