Report & Result: 2025 United States Brass Invitational

Fountain City takes the honours in Texas as a new event looks to further boost brass banding growth in the USA.

Fountain City Brass Band
  Fountain City celebrate their victory in Texas

Sunday, 05 October 2025

        

The inaugural United States Brass Invitational competition recently took place at the Carroll Performing Arts Centre in Southlake, Texas.

The aim was to provide an opportunity to further enhance the growing brass band scene in the wider region with performances showcasing excellence as well as development.

That saw a Youth component featuring middle school and high school level group performances from the Dallas Youth Brass Band and the Dallas Mass Brass Band.

Catalyst

It is hoped that the event will be a catalyst in doubling or even tripling its size in 2026, with invitations offered to domestic bands from as far afield as possible as well as overseas.

The contest scoring system had a weighting of 25% given to the march playing, 25% to the transcription of a classical work, and 50% to the performance of the selected own-choice test-piece.

Winners

2025 NABBA Champion Fountain City took the honours under MD, Jospeh Parisi, thanks to their fine renditions of the march, 'Ravenswood', the overture 'La Forza Del Destino' and their test-piece selection of 'Paganini Variations' by Philip Wilby.

Runner-up was 2025 Texas Brass Festival winner Dallas Brass Band led by Grant Jameson, with their renditions of 'The Cossack', 'La Forza Del Destino' and 'A Tale As Yet Untold' by Philip Sparke. Third placed San Antonio Brass Band conducted by Matthew Mireles, performed 'Simoraine', 'Light Cavalry' and 'Hope' by Dorothy Gates.

Reflecting on their victory, Fountain City stated on their Facebook page: "We had an absolute blast performing and are honoured to be the winning band. Huge congratulations to all of the competing bands and to everyone who organized the event and facilitated a smooth competition."

We had an absolute blast performing and are honoured to be the winning bandFountain City

Result:

Adjudicators: Mark McGahey; Cody Newman; Kim Shuttleworth
March/Transcription/Own-Choice = Total

1. Fountain City Brass Band (Joseph Parisi): 65.00/65.00/134.50 = 88.167
2. Dallas Brass Band (Grant Jameson): 65.75/67.25/131.25 = 88.083
3. San Antonio Brass Band (Matthew Mireles): 63.75/62.625/127.00 = 84.458

Outstanding Soloist of the Day: Scott McLain (euphonium) — Dallas Brass Band
Best March: Dallas Brass Band
Best Transcription: Dallas Brass Band
Best Own Choice: Fountain City Brass Band

        

