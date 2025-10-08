                 

News

Focus on Gregson's Choice on National eve

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will be joined by Ian Bousfield for an aperitif evening of music from the pen of Edward Gregson ahead of his Albert Hall challenge.

Gregson
  Tickets are still available for the concert at the Royal College of Music

Wednesday, 08 October 2025

        

You can still book your tickets for the pre-National Final 'Gregson's Choice' concert to be held at the Royal College of Music on Friday 10th October (7.30pm).

ISB and Bousfield

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will celebrate the musical career of the composer of 'Symphony in Two Movements', which will be the set-work for the 19 bands to tackle over the road the following day.

The evening will be introduced by Paul Hindmarsh, whilst the ISB will be led by Dr Stephen Cobb who will be joined by the remarkable trombone soloist Ian Bousfield.

Talk

The composer himself will be on hand to talk with Paul about the featured works — a rare opportunity to hear just what inspired him to write his canon of works for the brass band medium.

Tickets:

Seats can be secured at: https://shorturl.at/WWjlR

        

