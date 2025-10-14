                 

UniBrass Cardiff heads to Newport

The 2026 UniBrass Championships of Great Britain hosted by Cardiff University will be held just down the M4 in Newport.

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

        

The UniBrass Foundation has announced that its 2026 UniBrass Cardiff Championships will take place on Saturday 14th February in the International Conference Centre Wales in Newport.

Convention Centre

Opened in 2019, the venue recently gained recognition at the annual M&IT 'Best UK Convention Centre' awards for a fourth consecutive year. Based just off the M4 motorway on the Celtic Manor golf hotel and resort site, it has a flexible 1,500 seat auditorium space as well as a large main hall area and various meeting rooms.

Speaking about the news, Molly Stubbs-Davies, the Chairperson of the 2026 Organising Committee, said: "I'm so pleased to announce that UniBrass 2026 will take place on the 14th of February — so bring along a valentine and get practicing!

It will be taking place at an internationally renowned venue, and I'm excited to welcome people for what is set to be a fantastic contest."

        

