Besses help mark Coleridge-Taylor anniversary

Besses o' th' Barn Band has helped to provide a timely celebration of the life and music of the pioneering composer black composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Coleridge
  The composer was born 150 years ago

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

        

Besses o' th' Barn Band recently played their part in a concert celebrating the legacy of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912) — the only black composer whose work has been performed at the National Championships of Great Britain.

150th anniversary

The event at Liverpool Hope University Capstone Theatre was organised by historian Tayo Aluko and soprano singer Rania Bailey alongside the organisation Blackfest, to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth.

The evening featured a number of specially commissioned arrangements by Rob Bushnell, many of music that has not been performed for over 120 years.

Hiawatha

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was born to an English mother and African father in Holborn, but was raised in Croydon. Taught by Charles Villiers Stanford he reached global fame with his trio of 'Hiawatha' cantatas — one of which was arranged for the 1902 National Championships of Great Britain which he attended.

In 1904 he was received by the US President Theodore Roosevelt at The White House, although in later years he struggled financially and died aged just 37 — the headstone of his grave marked with four bars of music from 'Hiawatha'. However, such was the mark he made, that his widow was granted an annual pension of £100 by King George V.

Poignant

The evening also carried special poignancy following the sudden passing of conductor Duncan Beckley, with conductor Lee Dunkley who stepped in at short notice leading a heartfelt performance that honoured both his and Coleridge-Taylor's memory.

        

