Cross border tribute for Leggat

KNDS Fairey stalwart Jimmy Leggat will take a final bow next year with a little help from his cross border friends.

Leggett
  The concert sees a cross border tribute to cornet player Jimmy Leggett

Thursday, 16 October 2025

        

A very special 'Brass across Borders' concert is to be held at the RNCM in Manchester early next year.

Leggat



Featuring KNDS Fairey and Whitburn Bands, it will also be a special testimonial event to celebrate the banding career of Jimmy Leggat, who at the age of 70, will bow out of contesting after 43 years of incredible dedication to the famous Stockport band.

The backrow icon grew up in Whitburn and still visits regularly to see family there, whilst over the years he has gained friends al over the banding world.

Means the world

Speaking about the event he said: "I'm so thankful to my lifelong friends at Whitburn accepting the invite and for travelling to Manchester for the event. It really means the world to me."

The concert on Saturday 31st January(6.00pm) is made up of a programme curated in part by Jimmy, which includes some of his favourites, including 'Rhapsody in Brass' by Dean Goffin, Gilbert Vinter's 'Vizcaya' and a massed band finale of Saint-SaÃ«ns' 'Organ Symphony', with the RNCM Hradetzky joining proceedings.

On Sunday 1st February, Whitburn will perform for the first time at the famous Dobcross Band Club.

RNCM Concert tickets:


https://www.rncm.ac.uk/production/knds-fairey-and-whitburn-bands-present-brass-across-borders/

        

