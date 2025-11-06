                 

Jones steps down from Crofton lead

Dean Jones has stepped down as Musical Director of Crofton Silver Band after nearly a decade of progress.

Dean Jones
  Dean Jones has led the band for over a decade.

4BR has been informed that the musical partnership between conductor Dean Jones and Crofton Silver Band has come to an end.

Titles

Dean has stepped down from the role after a decade of competition and concert success.

These included winning the Third Section National Championship of Great Britain in 2016 as well as the Butlins Mineworkers Championship, two Yorkshire Area titles and multiple victories at Brass in the Wire, Bolsover and Leicester contests, as well as gaining promotion to the Championship Section.

He told 4BR that he has made the decision due to personal reasons, with the First Section Yorkshire band fully supporting his decision, stating that he had been "an inspirational conductor"and that they wished him "every success in the future".

Privilege

Dean told 4BR: "It's been a real privilege to work with such a talented and committed group of musicians. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together, and I wish Crofton Silver Band every success for the future.

While I'm stepping back from my regular role, I'm looking forward to continuing my involvement in banding through guest conducting and musical projects when opportunities arise."

        

