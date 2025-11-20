Dodd takes lead at Wakefield

Michael Dodd takes the baton at Wakefield Metropolitan to carry on musical legacy of his great friend Duncan Beckley.

Wakefield Metropolitan Band has announced the appointment of Michael Dodd as their new Musical Director.

Having worked closely with the much missed Duncan Beckley over many years the band is delighted that his appointment carries on the close musical association.

Respected

The hugely respected euphonium player and educator performed with the likes of Carlton Main Frickley, Brighouse & Rastrick, and most significantly, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, where he held the post of solo euphonium for 22 years.

He also developed his conducting, working alongside Duncan Beckley at Horbury Victoria Band as well as with both the National Youth Brass Band and National Children's Brass Band of Great Britain.

Honoured

Reflecting on his appointment, Michael said: "I'm honoured to take on the role with this talented band.

I look forward to working closely with the musicians, building on our strengths, and achieving great successes together in the future. I can't wait to see what we accomplish as a team."