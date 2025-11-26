                 

*
banner

News

Evans to become new Bandmaster at ISB

Jonathan Evans will follow in the footsteps of Dr Stephen Cobb as the new Bandmaster of The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army.

ISB
  Jonathan Evans will become the new Bandmaster of the ISB in January 2026.

Wednesday, 26 November 2025

        

The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army has confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Evans as its new Bandmaster.

In a Facebook posting they stated that the Bandmaster of Sale Corps brings "an extensive background in musical excellence, profound spiritual insight, and substantial experience", in following Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb to the role in January 2026.

Deep commitment

They added that his own tenure at Sale Corps had been "marked by a deep commitment to ministry through music, a fervent passion for the Salvation Army's mission, and a dedication to nurturing musicians of all ages."

A former trombonist in the Wrexham Corps Army and the Territorial Youth Band, Jonathan Evans studied orchestral conducting under Mark Heron while pursuing a music degree at the University of Manchester.

Principal trombone

Before completing his studies, he was appointed Resident Conductor of the Fairey Band before joining the International Staff Band in 2014, going on to become its principal trombone.

He has also held positions as a Divisional Youth Band Leader and has been a guest at various music schools, camps, and corps centres worldwide. An assistant headteacher, he worships at Sale Corps in Greater Manchester, where he lives with his wife, Eleanor, and their two young children.

He will officially succeed Dr Stephen Cobb at the end of January 2026.

        

TAGS: International Staff Band of The Salvation Army

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

ISB

Evans to become new Bandmaster at ISB

November 26 • Jonathan Evans will follow in the footsteps of Dr Stephen Cobb as the new Bandmaster of The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army.

Philip Harper

Harper to head to USA in 2026

November 26 • The Cory MD will direct Chicago Brass Band at the North American Brass Band Championships.

Begium

Belgian contenders prepare for National challenges

November 26 • 18 bands will head to Heist-op-den-Berg this weekend for the 2025 Belgian National Championships.

Kerkrade

World Cup draws made...

November 26 • The global battles for WMC titles in Kerkrade have been made.

What's on »

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 30 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

November 25 • 2nd or 3rd cornet required to boost our back row. We are a non contesting band, but carry out numerous events across North Yorkshire. We will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main next year.

Dobcross Silver Band

November 25 • Due to family commitments we have a rare vacancy for an Eb BASS PLAYER. . As current NW Area 3rd Section Champions and 2025 National Champions we start our journey in the 2nd Section in 2026! Are you the missing piece to our otherwise full band?

Fulham Brass Band

November 25 • Fulham Brass Band are seeking an inspirational and talented Musical Director to take the band forward and guide our return to the L&SC Championship Section. . . We rehearse on Monday evenings 7.15-9.45 at St Etheldreda's Church, Fulham Palace Road, London.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top