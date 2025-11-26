Evans to become new Bandmaster at ISB

Jonathan Evans will follow in the footsteps of Dr Stephen Cobb as the new Bandmaster of The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army.

In a Facebook posting they stated that the Bandmaster of Sale Corps brings "an extensive background in musical excellence, profound spiritual insight, and substantial experience", in following Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb to the role in January 2026.

Deep commitment

They added that his own tenure at Sale Corps had been "marked by a deep commitment to ministry through music, a fervent passion for the Salvation Army's mission, and a dedication to nurturing musicians of all ages."

A former trombonist in the Wrexham Corps Army and the Territorial Youth Band, Jonathan Evans studied orchestral conducting under Mark Heron while pursuing a music degree at the University of Manchester.

Principal trombone

Before completing his studies, he was appointed Resident Conductor of the Fairey Band before joining the International Staff Band in 2014, going on to become its principal trombone.

He has also held positions as a Divisional Youth Band Leader and has been a guest at various music schools, camps, and corps centres worldwide. An assistant headteacher, he worships at Sale Corps in Greater Manchester, where he lives with his wife, Eleanor, and their two young children.

He will officially succeed Dr Stephen Cobb at the end of January 2026.