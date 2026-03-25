Enjoy ConsTest action on NXTOD

You can enjoy a packed day of own-choice test-piece action from the ConsTest contest thanks to NXTOD.

The popular ConsTest competition is set to be live-streamed.

The event takes place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday 11th April and will feature 18 bands from Championship to Fourth Section as they look to claim the ConsTest Trophy and plethora of other section and individual awards.

Broadcast

The event will be broadcast by the team from Next Step Films on their NXTOD, Live & On Demand platform.

By subscribing to www.nxtod.com you will be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the own-choice test-piece performances from 10.00am.

Highlights

As part of a NXTOD subscription you can enjoy a host of on demand videos and audio, including all the action from ConsTest 2024 and 2025 along with the Red Admiral Entertainment Contests of 2024 & 2025 as well as concerts by the likes of Flowers and Leyland bands.

Go to:

www.nxtod.com