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Best Classical Recording Award for Tine Thing Helseth

The Norwegian trumpet soloist has won a prestigious Spellemannprisen for Best Classical Recording for her latest release, 'Echoes'.

Tine Thing Helseth
  The award winner with her prize (image: Ingrid Marie Slettemoen)

Thursday, 26 March 2026

        

Norwegian trumpet star Tine Thing Helseth has said she is "still on a cloud" after her latest CD release 'Echoes' won a prestigious 2025 Spellemannprisen for Best Classical Recording.

Concertos

The awards are regarded as Norway's equivalent of a Grammy with the recording on the LAWO label seeing her perform the Arutiunian 'Trumpet Concerto' and his 'Theme and Variations', alongside Penderecki's 'Concertino for Trumpet and Orchestra' and the Weinberg 'Trumpet Concerto' accompanied by the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Petr Popelka.

The album was praised for its fresh exploration of trumpet repertoire, combining dramatic, modernist, and emotionally rich performances.

On a cloud

Reflecting on her success, Tine Thing Helseth said: "I am so happy! Still on a cloud after this Sunday. I am so grateful for being awarded classical recording of the year for an album that I am particularly proud of.

Thank you Bergen Filharmoniske Orkester and Petr Popelka, an immense joy to make music together and to LAWO Classics — best record label ever and my beat team ever team of Agnieszka Mikus, Jennifer Spencer-McDaid and Sophie Delahaye at IMG Artists and Lisbeth Wiberg Olsen at Backstage Management."

Other nominees in the category included releases from cellist Amelia Stalheim, the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra, and the Oslo Circles ensemble.

        

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Best Classical Recording Award for Tine Thing Helseth

March 26 • The Norwegian trumpet soloist has won a prestigious Spellemannprisen for Best Classical Recording for her latest release, 'Echoes'.

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