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Trombone stars add to Adams artist line-up

Tom Challinor and Jonathan Pippen have become Adams Artists.

Adams
  Trombone stars Tom Challinor and Jonathan Pippen have become Adams Artists

Saturday, 28 March 2026

        

Adams Musical Instruments has announced the appointment of acclaimed trombonists Tom Challinor and Jonathan Pippen as new performance artists.

Military

Tom Challinor is principal trombone of The Central Band of the Royal Air Force, having previously held the same position with the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

Alongside his military career, he has remained closely connected to the brass band movement, performing with the likes of Leyland and Desford Colliery at major events and competitions.

Freelance

Jonathan Pippen is a freelance trombonist, conductor and educator, with a wide-ranging career across orchestral, brass band and commercial settings.

Well known and respected in each sphere, he is principal trombone of Desford Colliery Band, and a former principal trombone with the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

Core

Speaking about the new link, Jon told 4BR: "Adams trombones give me the clarity, core and consistency I need in every setting â€” from orchestral playing to brass band and solo performance.

This collaboration reflects Adams' ongoing work with performers in shaping instruments that respond to the practical demands of today's brass and wind band musicians."

New instrument

As for Tom, an Adams spokesperson told 4BR: "During a recent visit to the Adams factory, Tom worked with Miel Adams on the development of a tenor trombone featuring an open flow valve, tailored specifically for the UK market.

The instrument is expected to be available via Rosehill Instruments in summer 2026."

Tom added: "From the first note, the instrument offered a centred sound with clarity and projection. It provides the flexibility required across brass band, wind band and commercial settings."

        

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