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Tributes for Gray as conductor announces Eccles departure

Thanks and best wishes as 16 year partnership between Mareika Gray and Eccles Borough comes to an end.

Gray
  Mareika has gained widespread acclaim for her success with Eccles as a freelance conductor.

Tuesday, 31 March 2026

        

Eccles Borough Band has paid tribute to Musical Director Mareika Gray after it was announced that she is to step down from the role.

It brings to an end a 16-year partnership that has brought sustained success and progression.

Overseen

Appointed in February 2010, her leadership drove the band's rise from the Fourth to the First Section.

Over the years she also managed several periods of rebuilding, changes in personnel and helped develop numerous players who have gone on to enjoy outstanding banding careers.

Contesting titles include multiple victories at the Wychavon Festival of Brass and Butlins Mineworkers Championships, whilst they also came runner-up at the 2015 Second Section National Finals. They are now regular competitors at the British Open Spring Festival.

Reputation

Away from the contesting stage Mareika has built a growing reputation across the wider brass band community, not only through progressive concert promotions and events, but also as a successful freelance conductor, tutor and adjudicator.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Mareika leaves Eccles as a highly respected musical leader, whose achievements represent a significant chapter in both her own career and the band's long history.

We now look to build on the strongest of foundations established during Mareika's tenure with a proven contest record and a reputation for musical ambition."

Most difficult

Speaking to 4BR, Mareika said: "Leaving my Eccles family has been the most difficult decision to make, but after 16 years I decided that this contest season would be my last.

I've thoroughly enjoyed every moment of my tenure and will miss the laughs and the tears we have shared together. I'm sure the band will continue to thrive with a renewed enthusiasm, and I wish them all the best for the future."

The story of this era is clear: a period defined by progression, success, and consistent musical leadership from the conductor's standBand Chairperson Gary Hamer

Fortunate

Paying his own tribute, Band Chairperson Gary Hamer added: "It's been an incredible 16-year journey with the band, and we feel fortunate to have shared it with Mareika.

She's left the band in great shape for whoever takes over next. I wish her all the best in her future endeavours, and she will always be welcome in the band room."

He added: "The story of this era is clear: a period defined by progression, success, and consistent musical leadership from the conductor's stand."

Final bows

Mareika's final concert with Eccles will take place on 18th April at their Spring Concert at Eccles Town Hall. Her final contest appearance will be at the British Open Spring Festival in Birmingham.

        

TAGS: Eccles Borough

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