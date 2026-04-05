National Youth sets out musical principals ahead of twin concerts

The 90 young players of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain are being out through their paces ahead of their twin Easter Course performances.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently underway at Duchy College in Harrogate under the baton of Prof Nicholas Childs.

The 90 members are already enjoying intense rehearsals and tutoring, as well as plenty of down-time fun.

Principals

The principal positions have also been settled, and have taken by Oliver (principal cornet); Ash (assistant principal); Connor (soprano); Noah (flugel); Charles (horn); Rosa (euphonium); Matthew (baritone); James (trombone; Jude (bass trombone); James (Eb bass); Jake (Bb bass) and Alec (percussion).

The current course culminates in two 'New Horizons' concerts — the first at The Garden Rooms at Tennants in Leyburn (DL8 5SG) on Saturday 11th April (5.00pm) and at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester on Saturday 18th April (6.00pm).





Features

They will feature the world premiere of 'Victorian Wood: A Laugh Less Ordinary' by Andrea Price, a commission through the Victoria Wood Foundation which pays homage to the life of the remarkable comic artist.

The guest soloist is Mike Cavanagh, the solo baritone of the Black Dyke Band, who will perform Peter Graham's 'Concerto for Baritone'. Works by Bruce Broughton, Edward Gregson and Paul Lovatt-Cooper are also featured.

Tickets:



Leyburn Concert:

Saturday 11th April at 5.00pm

The Garden Rooms at Tennants

The Auction House

Harmby Road

Leyburn (DL8 5SG)

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-easter-concert-2026-1/

Royal Northern College of Music Concert:

Saturday 18th April at 6.00pm

RNCM, 124 Oxford Road

Manchester (M13 9RD)

Tickets: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-easter-concert-2026-2/