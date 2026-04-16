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Brass Bands England to help new youth leaders

A course aimed at enhancing specialised skills to inspire the next generation of brass band players is launched with increased capacity by BBE.

BBE Young Leaders
  The capacity of the course in being increased this year

Thursday, 16 April 2026

        

Applications are now open to apply for Brass Band England's (BBE) youth band leaders development course.

It follows its success last year which saw all seven participants graduate with Distinction on a course linked to the RSL Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Music and Performing Arts Learning.

It sees a year of study, where participants receive specialist training in pedagogy, safeguarding, inclusive practice, and session planning, alongside personalised one-to-one mentorship.

The programme provides practical tools tailored to the realities of working with children and young people in brass bands and community ensembles.

Impact

Speaking about its importance, BBE's Programmes & Fundraising Director, Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "The first year of the Future Leaders' Programme was such an impactful experience for the candidates and team members, and we are proud to bring it back in September this year.

Whether you are a recent music graduate looking for an opportunity to build your skills, or a lifelong bandroom volunteer wanting to make sure you're doing it right, the programme will have something for you."

Some experience

The Future Leaders' Programme is ideal for those with some experience in an education or community youth setting, from recent graduates to peripatetic teachers.

In addition to the one-to-one mentorship, candidates will meet three times in-person for hands-on Workshop Weekends, providing the opportunity for cross-collaboration and sharing of ideas.

With 2026 already seeing the relaunch of BBE's award-winning Brass Foundations programme, this 2026/27 Future Leaders' Programme will see an extended capacity that will allow for a maximum of 15 candidates.

this 2026/27 Future Leaders' Programme will see an extended capacity that will allow for a maximum of 15 candidatesBBE

Register:

Taking place on Tuesday 5th May, the pre-application information session is the ideal way for those considering applying to learn more about the year-long course. It will cover application and programme requirements, an overview of modules, and provide prospective candidates the opportunity to meet the team.

Apply now:

Applications are open now on the Brass Bands England website.

Go to: https://bbe.org.uk/future-leaders

Applications close on Friday 12th June at 9am, with candidate interviews in the final week of the month. Successful candidates will be notified the first full week in July.

        

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