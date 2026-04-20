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Brass band bandstand smiles at risk...

A fully refurbished Grade II listed bandstand in West Yorkshire may be stopped from being fit for its original purpose...

Bandstand
  Nat Ross (left) and Claire Baker, residents of the town, listening to music. With them is Nat's dog, Olive. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

Monday, 20 April 2026

        

There may be a potential problem for brass bands wishing to be featured in concert at the recently refurbished bandstand in the West Yorkshire town of Todmorden.

After years of campaigning and fund raising to save the Grade II-listed 1914 'shell style' bandstand, it opened last month with the ambition for it to become a vibrant hub of musical activity.

Issues

However, 4BR has now been informed that concerns have arisen that modern bands of 25 players plus percussion may not be able to perform on its raised stage due to potential access and health and safety issues.

It is understood that a player limit of 20 may be enforced by the local council, meaning that the bandstand may not be able to accommodate a brass band — the very performers the structure was built for over a century ago.

Strange

One concerned supporter told 4BR: "It seems strange that after all this time and all the work to get it back up and running and in fantastic condition, there are concerns over how much room is required to fit a band on its stage and to ensure nobody falls off!

The fires that destroyed the bandstand where arson attacks and we could find no report of anyone falling off during a performance in its 100-year history!"

        

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