King's Award for Eagley

The Eagley Band Band has been presented with a King's Award.

The Eagley Band has been honoured with the presentation of a King's Award.

The ceremony was made even more memorable as it was held on Tuesday 21st April, the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Eagley was the only brass band to be honoured in the 16 organisations that received the 2025 recognition.

Celebration

Eagley Band Chairperson Deb Lyons and MD Chris Wormald attended the ceremony which was hosted by Diane Hawkins, Lord Lieutenant For Greater Manchester. The Mayors of Bolton, Oldham, Manchester, Stockport and Wigan were also in attendance.

The citation for Eagley was read out by Saeed Atcha MBE, Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester, whilst the award will be celebrated further at the band's Spring Concert on Saturday, April 25th, in Bridge Church Bolton (7.30pm).