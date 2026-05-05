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Spring Festival feedback welcomed by Mortimers

If you have constructive feedback to offer on the recent Spring Festival weekend, then the organisers welcome your responses.

Spring Festival
  The Mortimer family will note responses made after the 2026 Spring Festival

Tuesday, 05 May 2026

        

The Mortimer family has reiterated that they welcome constructive feedback responses from performers, supporters, listeners and stakeholders alike following the 2026 Spring Festival contest in Birmingham.

Speaking to 4BR, Karyn Mortimer stated; "The weekend heralded a new era for the Spring Festival — one that came with exciting opportunities but also considerable challenges.

We fully appreciate that these gave rise to different opinions on the contest weekend, as well as with views on future expectations, but as was stated by Martin Mortimer at the conclusion of the contests at Town Hall, Birmingham, we welcome the opportunity to hear from those who took part and supported the events.

We can assure people that all constructive responses will be discussed, noted and fully considered as we undertake our review of the 2026 Spring Festival."

Responses

Responses should be directed to: contact@thebritishopen.net

        

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