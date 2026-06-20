Get a quartet of Champion cornet mutes from Band Supplies are you will save a few bob on those new sunglasses your always wanted for your hols...

Band Supplies has a Summer package deal that will leave you with extra pounds in your pocket for your holidays.

You can now get your hands on a quartet of Champion cornet mutes — straight, adjustable cup, practice and wah extending, for just £80.00.

The high quality products are ergonomically designed, lightweight but Saturday, have great tonal characteristics and are ideal for players of all abilities.

Mutes and sunglasses

All you have to do is select your quartet and enjoy whist still being able to put something aside for a new pair of sunglasses for your holidaysâ€¦

Go to:



https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/products/champion-bb-trumpet-cornet-practice-mute