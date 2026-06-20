Elland set for showcase six-pack spectacular

Six ensembles from the Yorkshire band will take to the stage at Huddersfield Town Hall next month in a fantastic show of community led music making.

Elland Silver Band will showcase the talents of its sextet of ensembles at its forthcoming 'Summer Spectacular' at Huddersfield Town Hall on 12th July.

It forms part of the organisation's ongoing commitment to inspiring the next generation of musicians, supporting young people through music education and providing opportunities to perform in prestigious venues.

Future Brass

That will see children involved in their 'Future Brass' outreach partnerships with Cross Lane Primary School and Old Earth Primary School take to the stage to share their love of music with the audience. They will perform two items arranged and composed by their specialist tutor, Naomi Hill.

In addition, the event will also see performances of the five other ensembles directed by Dave McGlynn, Samantha Harrison, Naomi Hill and Lauren Rosborough, with performers aged between 7 and 85 years of age.

Excited

Speaking about the event, Sam Harrison told 4BR: "We're incredibly excited. It's fantastic to see the growth of our outreach work and to welcome children from Cross Lane and Old Earth primary schools onto the stage to be part of an incredible community spirit at the heart of Elland Silver Band."

The concert at Huddersfield Town Hall will run from 2.30pm until 5.00pm, with doors opening at 1.45pm. Tickets are available at the Town Hall website. Further information can be found on the band's website.