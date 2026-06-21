Last chord for Lewis at Queensbury Music Centre

The double Yorkshire Area title winner thanks MD Chris Lewis after he decides to step down from conducting role.

Yorkshire Fourth Section Area champion, Queensbury Music Centre has announced that their successful three-year musical partnership with MD, Chris Lewis has come to an end.

He joined at a time when the band were facing significant challenges and was close to folding. After a 36 year contesting hiatus, he spearheaded a remarkable renaissance after a first outing at the Hebden Bridge Contest in 2024.

Area victories

Victory in their first Yorkshire Area appearance since 1988 in the Fourth Section saw them then come runner-up at the 2025 National Final in Cheltenham. They went on to retain the Yorkshire title earlier this year which will now see them head to York in September.

In addition, the band gained podium success at the Holme Valley contest and enjoyed performing at the Whit Friday contests as well as at the Wetherby, Hebden Bridge March & Hymn tune events.

Thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Through his dedication, leadership, and commitment, Chris played a major role in rebuilding the band and helping it achieve remarkable success.

The list of achievements during his tenure speaks for itself, and we can honestly say that he will be greatly missed. We would like to thank him for everything he has done and wish him every success in his future endeavours. Chris will always be a valued part of Queensbury Music Centre's history."