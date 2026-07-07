Final bow gains standing ovation for Wormald

43 years of leading music making in Bolton was marked with a standing ovation for Eagley Band MD, Chris Wormald.

Bolton Parish Church saw a packed audience offer a standing ovation to MD Chris Wormald and Eagley Band after they provided a memorable Summer Concert.

Final appearance

The event marked the final appearance of Chris with the baton — the last bars of a musical connection that stretches back over 43 years in the community. The music was the usual selection of the serious, upbeat and popular from Mahler and Andrew Lloyd Webber to Rush, Keane, Simon & Garfunkel, John Williams and more.

It also included an acoustically choreographed version of 'Nessun Dorma', and the premiere of 17-year-old Toby Waldram's 'Operation Blackout'.

Lasting respect

Band President Gerry Russell recognised Chris's remarkable 43 years of service — the standing ovation from all those present a mark of the lasting respect in which he is held.

The band later posted on its Facebook page: "Thank you, Chris, for your leadership, inspiration, friendship and unwavering commitment over so many years. You have left an incredible legacy and have shaped the musical journeys of countless players and performers.

We wish you every happiness in your well-earned retirement and all the very best for whatever musical adventures lie ahead."