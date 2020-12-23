Cross border goodwill for Christmas...

There is no border to separate Fairey Band and their choral friends at Cor y Penrhyn this Christmas

Whilst physically crossing borders to see family and friends has been ruled out for so many people this year, the Fairey Band has linked up with CÃ´r y Penrhyn choir to ensure it can still be done through the wonders of technology.

The Stockport/Bethesda combination has produced special brass and choral version of 'O Holy Night'/'O Ddwyfol Nos' — regularly polled as a festive favourite both sides of Offa's Dyke, which can be enjoyed at:

https://www.facebook.com/TheFaireyBand/videos/136653838228614

Determined

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Both groups have been determined to perform for their audiences this Christmas. Everyone recorded their parts individually in their homes, and each of the 70+ tracks have been stitched together by Musical Directors Adam Cooke and Owain Arwel Davies, and video editor Caleb Rhys Jones, to create a virtual performance.

It's the first time the two groups have ever performed 'together', although 100+ miles apart — but we hope it won't be the last."

Festive cheer

They added: "Both organisations have adapted to making music in new ways, and we hope that the digital performance will bring some festive cheer to as many people as possible this Christmas."