Cross border goodwill for Christmas...

There is no border to separate Fairey Band and their choral friends at Cor y Penrhyn this Christmas

Fairey
  Brass and Voice for Christmas thanks to the cross border link

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

        

Whilst physically crossing borders to see family and friends has been ruled out for so many people this year, the Fairey Band has linked up with CÃ´r y Penrhyn choir to ensure it can still be done through the wonders of technology.

The Stockport/Bethesda combination has produced special brass and choral version of 'O Holy Night'/'O Ddwyfol Nos' — regularly polled as a festive favourite both sides of Offa's Dyke, which can be enjoyed at:

https://www.facebook.com/TheFaireyBand/videos/136653838228614

Determined

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Both groups have been determined to perform for their audiences this Christmas. Everyone recorded their parts individually in their homes, and each of the 70+ tracks have been stitched together by Musical Directors Adam Cooke and Owain Arwel Davies, and video editor Caleb Rhys Jones, to create a virtual performance.

It's the first time the two groups have ever performed 'together', although 100+ miles apart — but we hope it won't be the last."

It's the first time the two groups have ever performed 'together', although 100+ miles apart — but we hope it won't be the last

Festive cheer

They added: "Both organisations have adapted to making music in new ways, and we hope that the digital performance will bring some festive cheer to as many people as possible this Christmas."

        

