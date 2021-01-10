Whitburn accolades for players

Whitburn Bands presents awards to players who have helped maintain the band's high profile media presence

Recognising the hard work and commitment that it has taken to propel Whitburn at the forefront of high profile media coverage in the both the banding world and wider media landscape in what has been an exceptionally challenging year, the Scottish Open champion recently presented its annual awards.

Accolades

Ryan Bradley, Chris Shanks, Stephen Duncan and Neill Gourlay deservedly claimed the accolades.

Ryan was named 'Bandsperson of the Year' for the second time after producing Whitburn's popular virtual performance video productions, which not only saw him help the band to claim podium success at the Cory on-line contest but also saw him nominated in the 'Best Newcomer' category of the prestigious 4BR Awards.

Praise

A spokesperson told 4BR: "His work was praised by people who were watching from around the world, and brought Whitburn to new audiences — especially after being featured on BBC Radio2, Classic FM and STV's 'Scotland Tonight' programme."

Euphonium star Chris Shanks was named 'Player of the Year' in recognition of his performances — both before the pandemic struck and on the new 'virtual' platform, whilst Stephen Duncan and Neill Gourlay were jointly presented with the 'Chairman's Award for Outstanding Service' by Band Chairman Charlie Farren.

Stronger

He told 4BR: "With the pandemic challenging all bands, the work of Stephen and Neill in the background on the development of the band's infrastructure has ensured that Whitburn will emerge stronger from this difficult period and continue to entertain audiences."