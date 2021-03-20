                 

Childs spotlight on Radio 3

There is more top class brass playing to enjoy on Radio 3 next week with a broadcast of the Vaughan-Williams 'Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra' performed by David Childs.

David Childs
  The performance comes from his award winning CD release

Saturday, 20 March 2021

        

With Radio 3 giving brass bands a timely boost of high profile media airtime from Monday 22nd March for a three week period (see below for link), there is further good news to report.

Broadcast

On Tuesday 23rd March (2.00pm) Radio 3 will also feature a broadcast of the Ralph Vaughan-Williams 'Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra' performed by the BBC Philharmonic conducted by Ben Gernon, performed by euphonium virtuoso David Childs.

Radio 3 'Breakfast Show': https://www.4barsrest.com/news/44427/radio-3-to-feature-brass-at-breakfast

Radio 3 'Manchester Week': https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000tdt6

Manchester Week

On Tuesday, Tom McKinney will introduce a selection of recordings from the BBC Philharmonic of English music for Radio 3's 'Manchester Week'.

The broadcast will be bookended with Sir Edward Elgar's 'Variations on an Enigma' and 'Falstaff'.

David Matthews' 'Symphony No 8' and Malcolm Arnold's 'Symphony No 9' will also be featured, together with music from the 1948 film 'Oliver Twist' composed by Arnold Bax.

David Childs will be featured on the Ralph Vaughan-Williams 'Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra' adapted for euphonium — a work premiered in 1954 by Philip Catelinet and the London Symphony Orchestra.

Edward Elgar: Variations on an original theme 'Enigma'
BBC Philharmonic conducted by Juanjo Mena

David Matthews: Symphony No 8
BBC Philharmonic conducted by Jac van Steen

Ralph Vaughan-Williams: Tuba Concerto (arr. for euphonium)
David Childs (euphonium)
BBC Philharmonic conducted by Ben Gernon

Arnold Bax: Music for the 1948 film 'Oliver Twist' — Part 2
BBC Philharmonic conducted by Rumon Gamba

Malcolm Arnold: Symphony No 9
BBC Philharmonic conducted by Rumon Gamba

Edward Elgar: Falstaff
BBC Philharmonic conducted by Andrew Davis

        

