4BR Monday Interview with Alex Parker

We speak with Alex Parker, the Relationship & Partnership Development Manager of Brass Bands England to find out exactly what the new Covid-19 guidelines and regulations mean for brass banding in England.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor catches up with Alex Parker of Brass Bands England to gain clarity on what the new guidelines and regulations mean for bands in England from Monday 29th March.

There are different rules and guidance for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Further information can be sought at:

https://www.4barsrest.com/news/44490/bbe-confirms-banding-activity-guidance-from-29th-march

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/26032021-1937/bbe-confirms-the-guidance-activity-starting-29-march?fbclid=IwAR3h1Vcl

The Government's performing arts guidance can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/performing-arts