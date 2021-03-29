4BR Monday Interview with Alex Parker

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
4BR Editor catches up with Alex Parker of Brass Bands England to gain clarity on what the new guidelines and regulations mean for bands in England from Monday 29th March.
There are different rules and guidance for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Further information can be sought at:
https://www.4barsrest.com/news/44490/bbe-confirms-banding-activity-guidance-from-29th-march
https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/26032021-1937/bbe-confirms-the-guidance-activity-starting-29-march?fbclid=IwAR3h1Vcl
The Government's performing arts guidance can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/performing-arts