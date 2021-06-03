                 

*
banner

News

National recognition for young Brass Band BlechKLANG talent

Rising brass band stars Teresa Fischer and Johannes Stoll make a national impact with their playing.

Blechklang
  The two young players have made a huge impression with their playing talents

Thursday, 03 June 2021

        

As reported on 4BR two of the brightest young musicians produced by the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany continues to enjoy considerable success.

Teresa Fischer (tenor horn) and Johannes Stoll (cornet/soprano/trumpet) have already represented Germany as part of the 2019 European Youth Brass Band and have enjoyed further success by qualifying for the national final of the prestigious Jugend Musiziert.

Both got through to the final in Bremen by gaining 24 out of 25 points for their playing submissions at the regional stage of the competition.

Very best

Johannes and Teresa have since performed superbly against the very best players in the whole of Germany in their respective categories and age group, with their teacher Alexander Richter telling 4BR: "I am more than proud of my two students, especially in view of the significantly more difficult starting conditions due to Covid-19.

Their achievements are superb and clear proof of their talent, dedication and commitment to their music making."

Their achievements are superb and clear proof of their talent, dedication and commitment to their music makingAlexander Richter

Superb achievements

Alexander revealed that Johannes was placed within the ten best trumpeters in Germany in his age group at his first solo competition, whilst Teresa received second prize (a repeat of her 2018 achievement) in hers — a superb achievement on the tenor horn given its profile in Germany, and a wonderful boost ahead of her taking up a place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbgb

4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Porthouse

June 3 • We catch up with the guest conductor of the 2021 Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain before he embarks on the second of three days of live rehearsals with his players — this time in Malvern.

national Youth

Joyful sounds as National Youth Band returns to the stage

June 3 • There couldn't have been a more heartening sound to hear in the banding world this week than that of players from the National Youth Band of Great Britain back in live action

Blechklang

National recognition for young Brass Band BlechKLANG talent

June 3 • Rising brass band stars Teresa Fischer and Johannes Stoll make a national impact with their playing.

BBSS

Star tutor line-up confirmed for 2021 Brass Band Summer School

June 3 • There is one heck of a tutor team lined up to inspire delegates at this year's Brass Band Summer School — led by the inimitable Richard Evans.

What's on »

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

June 3 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a varied summer season ahead of us (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, SOLO TROMBONE & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Uppermill Band

June 2 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Uppermill Band

June 2 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking for a EEb/BBb Bass Player to join our award winning Bass Section

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top