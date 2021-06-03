National recognition for young Brass Band BlechKLANG talent

Rising brass band stars Teresa Fischer and Johannes Stoll make a national impact with their playing.

As reported on 4BR two of the brightest young musicians produced by the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG in Germany continues to enjoy considerable success.

Teresa Fischer (tenor horn) and Johannes Stoll (cornet/soprano/trumpet) have already represented Germany as part of the 2019 European Youth Brass Band and have enjoyed further success by qualifying for the national final of the prestigious Jugend Musiziert.

Both got through to the final in Bremen by gaining 24 out of 25 points for their playing submissions at the regional stage of the competition.

Very best

Johannes and Teresa have since performed superbly against the very best players in the whole of Germany in their respective categories and age group, with their teacher Alexander Richter telling 4BR: "I am more than proud of my two students, especially in view of the significantly more difficult starting conditions due to Covid-19.

Their achievements are superb and clear proof of their talent, dedication and commitment to their music making."

Their achievements are superb and clear proof of their talent, dedication and commitment to their music making Alexander Richter

Advertisement

Superb achievements

Alexander revealed that Johannes was placed within the ten best trumpeters in Germany in his age group at his first solo competition, whilst Teresa received second prize (a repeat of her 2018 achievement) in hers — a superb achievement on the tenor horn given its profile in Germany, and a wonderful boost ahead of her taking up a place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.