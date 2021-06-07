Griffiths launches new website

Morgan Griffiths launches a new website to bring a focus to his expanding portfolio of activity.

Conductor, teacher and euph star Morgan Griffiths has been making himself busy during lockdown embracing new opportunities in preparation for the return to live music making.

Focal point

Chief amongst them has been the development of a brand new website which he hopes will provide a focal point for people to find out more about his musical activities — which not only include conducting Hammonds Band, but also includes lecturing at Leeds Conservatoire, adding to his portfolio of new arrangements and keeping his lip in trim.

He told 4BR: "The lockdown has given me the time to reflect on the importance of music and the positive impact it has on our lives. This has been a great source of positivity for me.

What was even more apparent was the accessibility people had to many social media platforms, so I felt it was important to have a base in which people could connect with me and find out more about what I do as a musician."

Ghome Edition Publishing

Morgan's reputation as an inspirational brass teacher has grown over the years and he is keen to develop that aspect further, whilst he has also just set up a new company called 'Ghome Edition Publishing' to cater for his growing portfolio of arrangements.

Meanwhile, he has also been persuaded to return to playing on a more regular basis through the formation of 'Champions of Brass' which he hopes will prove to be an enjoyable musical venture with old friends.

Opportunity

"The website will provide an opportunity for me to showcase each of these activities,"he added.

"Despite the lockdown, the future is an exciting one for me personally through Hammonds Band, being a senior lecturer at Leeds Conservatoire, exploring new arrangements and returning to the concert stage as a player with Champions of Brass'.

To find out more go to: https://www.morgangriffiths.co.uk/