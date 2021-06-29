Fairey in Carnaval mood for Halifax

The Fairey Band will pay musical homage to one of their most memorable British Open victories at the forthcoming Best of Brass Festival in Halifax.

The Fairey Band will make its long-awaited return to the live concert platform this weekend with a programme that includes a tribute to one of their greatest major contesting victories.

Le Carnaval Romain

The Stockport band will be led by Musical Director Adam Cooke at Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Saturday 3rd July as part of the BrassPass.tv 'Best of Brass' Festival with a programme that will include a welcome reprise of 'Le Carnaval Romain'.

An inspired performance of the Berlioz overture led by the mercurial Walter Hargreaves saw the band claim the 1979 British Open title.

Fairey will also include 'Valaisia Variants' by Tom Davoren, as well as 'Slane' arranged by Becky Lundberg. Paul McGhee's 'The Long Way Home' and the band's signature march 'The Beaufighters' will add to the contrasts.

Guest soloist

Joining them on stage will be their former tenor horn star Owen Farr. The Besson star will perform the 'Finale' Haydn's 'Cello Concerto' as well as the exciting 'Finale' from Mendelsohn's 'Violin Concerto'.

The festival will take place under Covid-19 measures.