Hammonds set to premiere Heaton work

Wilfred Heaton's 'Pilgrim Variations' will form part of Hammonds programme at the Best of Brass Festival in Halifax this weekend.

The Hammonds Band has announced its programme that it will perform at the forthcoming 'Best of Brass' Festival at Halifax Theatre on Saturday 3rd July.

It includes the UK premiere of Wilfred Heaton's 'Pilgrim Variations' which has been arranged by his biographer Paul Hindmarsh who will be on hand to introduce the work to the audience at the venue at home enjoying the music making through a live-stream by Brasspass.tv

Programme

Also included will be the march 'HMS Trinidad' by George Lloyd, Eric Ball's tone poem 'Resurgam' and Morgan Griffiths' new arrangement of the 'Finale' from Dvorak's 'New World' Symphony.

The band's star tenor horn player Zoe Wright will be the featured soloist in Sandy Smith's arrangement of the traditional Scottish folksong 'The Rowan Tree'.