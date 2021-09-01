                 

Fairey add to signings with flugel star

The Stockport band continues to strengthen its ranks with the signing of flugel star Nicola Shaw from Wingates.

Nicola Shaw
  Nicola Shaw is the latest signing for Fairey Band

Wednesday, 01 September 2021

        

It's not just Premier League football clubs that have been dipping into the transfer market of late with the Fairey Band one of the busiest to boost its playing ranks with new talent.

The latest addition to the Stockport band's squad is the signing of flugel player Nicola Shaw from Wingates.

Soloist

NicÃ³la joins having enjoyed a successful eight year tenure at the northwest band — one which also saw her emerge as a fine soloist with critically noted performances at the recent Brass Pass Festival in Halifax and in winning both the Open Slow Melody and Air Varie categories of the SWBBA solo contest.

Commenting on her new role, Nicola told 4BR: "I'm extremely grateful for my years at Wingates and would like to take the time to thank them. I'm also excited about my next chapter as flugel with Fairey.

Having been present with the band over the last months, there is such a positive atmosphere. It looks to be an exciting time and I feel so privileged to have been asked to be part of it, especially as a soloist."

With her outstanding solo playing I'm looking forward to being able to introduce her to our audiences at upcoming concertsFairey MD, Adam Cooke

Top class

Speaking of the appointment, Musical Director Adam Cooke told 4BR: "Nicola has earned a growing reputation as a top class flugel player, and it was immediately clear that she was the perfect choice for us.

With her outstanding solo playing I'm looking forward to being able to introduce her to our audiences at upcoming concerts."

        

Nicola Shaw

