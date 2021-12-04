                 

*
Ancient festive treat brought online

Jena Brass Band BlechKLANG will be performing their 'Tales from Ancient Times' Christmas Concert on line this year.

festive treat
  The band has talent the decision to perform their Christmas concert online this year.

Saturday, 04 December 2021

        

After the frustrations that arose during the corona-related break, Jena Brass Band BlechKLANG and MD Alexander Richter have enjoyed their return to music making — although the organisation has ensured that caution remains with its forthcoming traditional Christmas concert.

Its performance of 'Es sagt aus alten Tagen ...' (Tales from Ancient Times) on 5th December will now be held on-line (2.30pm) thanks to the support of more Recording+Production, with the complete performance to be enjoyed at: https://bit.ly/BlechKLANGChristmasConcert2021

Although it was hoped that the event could be held in the tradtional manner in front of the packed St. Michael's Town Church again, the current Covid-19 issues in Germany has meant a more pragmatic approach will be undertaken.

Treat

Speaking to 4BR, Band Manager Dr. Johannes Leutloff said: "We were very disappointed when we realised that we would not be able to perform our 'BlÃ¤serweihnacht' (Brass Christmas) with an audience. Nevertheless, we didn't want to give up and to give our audience a Christmas treat.

We will now broadcast the concert in the St. Michael's Town Church directly to the interne in compliance with all Covid requirements. Our thanks go to our supporters and to the Nuremberg recording studio. Tickets are available now.

Tune in

Alexander Richter, Creative director of Brass Band BlechKLANG added: "I can already assure every music lover that it will definitely be worth tuning in! The band will present diverse and varied repertoire that spans an arc through music history from melodies from the Renaissance ('Es ist ein Ros entsprungen') to French Baroque (Jean-Philippe Rameau), but also traditional and modern Christmas carols with the grandiose sound of a brass band."

        

