                 

*
banner

News

Farren double at Whitburn Awards

Flugel star Caroline Farren made it a personal 'double' as she wins two major Whitburn annual awards.

Whitburn
  Caroline and Douglas Couchman with their deserved awards

Thursday, 17 February 2022

        

The Whitburn Band has presented its annual awards. The Scottish Open champion hosted the presentation event that saw flugel star Caroline Farren claim the double of 'Player of the Year' and 'Players' Player of the Year' accolades.

It is only the second time that a player has won both awards since their inception in 2013.

Presentations

Elsewhere, solo cornet player Douglas Couchman claimed the 'Bandsperson of the Year' award, while there three outstanding servants of the band were presented with deserved 'Long Service' awards.

Bb tuba player Alan Gourlay was recognised for his 30 years of service, while his Eb tuba colleague Graham Fraser marked 20 years of service. John Fraser was also honoured to mark his tenure as the longest serving Band Secretary in the history of Whitburn Band.

Youth awards

Awards were also presented to those from the other development bands in the Whitburn Band organisation.

Whitburn Heartlands euphonium player Scott Gilchrist claimed a 'double' himself with the 'Bandsperson of the Year' honours for both Heartlands and Whitburn Youth Band, while the Heartlands 'Players' Player of the Year' was cornet player Zoe Wilson.

It is only the second time that a player has won both awards since their inception in 20134BR

Wee brilliance

Xander Kerr (Eb Bass) was presented with the award as 'Most Improved Player' in Whitburn Youth Band, with Tyler Clark (Tenor Horn)was named 'Player of the Year'.

Not to be outdone, all the members of the brilliant Whitburn Wee Band were presented with certificates from conductor Charlie Farren, with six of the young players invited to move up to the Youth Band.

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Whitburn

Farren double at Whitburn Awards

February 17 • Flugel star Caroline Farren made it a personal 'double' as she wins two major Whitburn annual awards.

RATBY

Daytime musical delight at Ratby

February 17 • There was a hugely encouraging start for the Ratby Daytime Band as players far and wide enjoyed a lunchtime work out.

cROFTON

Crofton opt out of Yorkshire Area

February 17 • Crofton Silver Band has taken the unanimous decision not to compete in the top section contest at the Yorkshire Area this year.

Hounslow

Wednesday interview with Alan Goodall

February 16 • We talk to Alan Goodall, Deputy Head of Service for Hounslow Music Services, as the Hounslow Music Services Junior Brass Band prepares for their appearance in the Besson Prodige Debut Section at the National Youth Championships

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Greenfield Brass Band - Greenfield Brass Band withThe Pennine Singers

Saturday 19 February • Friezland Church, Church Road, Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7LG

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

February 16 • Planning ahead, we will have vacancies for 2 cornet players after our Area in March. One front, one back row. We'd be pleased to hear from anyone interested in joining us before then.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 16 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 16 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** KIT AND / OR TUNED PERCUSSIONIST ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top