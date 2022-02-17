Farren double at Whitburn Awards

Flugel star Caroline Farren made it a personal 'double' as she wins two major Whitburn annual awards.

The Whitburn Band has presented its annual awards. The Scottish Open champion hosted the presentation event that saw flugel star Caroline Farren claim the double of 'Player of the Year' and 'Players' Player of the Year' accolades.

It is only the second time that a player has won both awards since their inception in 2013.

Presentations

Elsewhere, solo cornet player Douglas Couchman claimed the 'Bandsperson of the Year' award, while there three outstanding servants of the band were presented with deserved 'Long Service' awards.

Bb tuba player Alan Gourlay was recognised for his 30 years of service, while his Eb tuba colleague Graham Fraser marked 20 years of service. John Fraser was also honoured to mark his tenure as the longest serving Band Secretary in the history of Whitburn Band.

Youth awards

Awards were also presented to those from the other development bands in the Whitburn Band organisation.

Whitburn Heartlands euphonium player Scott Gilchrist claimed a 'double' himself with the 'Bandsperson of the Year' honours for both Heartlands and Whitburn Youth Band, while the Heartlands 'Players' Player of the Year' was cornet player Zoe Wilson.

Wee brilliance

Xander Kerr (Eb Bass) was presented with the award as 'Most Improved Player' in Whitburn Youth Band, with Tyler Clark (Tenor Horn)was named 'Player of the Year'.

Not to be outdone, all the members of the brilliant Whitburn Wee Band were presented with certificates from conductor Charlie Farren, with six of the young players invited to move up to the Youth Band.