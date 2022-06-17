                 

News

Shaw spotlight to further Adams reach

WFEL flugel player Nicola Shaw becomes and Adams performance artist as instrument maker continues to develop brand in UK.

Nicola Shaw
  Nicola Shaw becomes a performance artist with the company.

Friday, 17 June 2022

        

Adams Instruments continues to develop its mark in the brass band movement in the UK with the news that they have appointed WFEL flugel player Nicola Shaw as a performance artist.

Brought up in the banding movement starting with Golborne Youth Band, Nicola has performed at all the major UK based contests — from the British Open and National Championships to Brass in Concert and has gained both contest success and critical acclaim for her solo performances.

She developed her playing through a highly successful eight year tenure with Wingates Band before moving to WFEL Fairey in 2021. Nicola works as an online brass teacher and tutor around the Altrincham and Manchester areas.

Thrilled

Speaking about the news she told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to take on this role with Adams and thank Neil Fulton at Fultone Brass for making this possible and for embracing my input into the F3 flugel.

I am passionate about advancing the flugel repertoire and its perception as a solo instrument in the banding world, and that is shared by Adams through the F3 flugel which is the perfect instrument to do just that."

In simple terms it's the most rich, large sounding flugel I have ever played, whilst being the most in tuneNicola Shaw

Rich

Nicola added: "In simple terms it's the most rich, large sounding flugel I have ever played, whilst being the most in tune.

It is also the easiest, with the option of the larger lead pipe, which greatly enhances its range and helps in my quest to push the boundaries of any flugel soloist.

I am just so pleased Adams have clearly taken the time to build in my opinion the perfect flugelhorn."

Find out more

To find out more about the instrument go to:
http://www.adams-music.com/en/artists/adams_brass/nicola_shaw

        

TAGS: Fairey Band

