Summer Camp return in Germany

Around 50 performers have just enjoyed the return of the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V. brass band association Summer Camp.

Course
  The players got together for full rehearsals

Saturday, 03 September 2022

        

After a two-year break, the International Summer Brass Band Camp organised by the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V. brass band association in Germany recently made a highly encouraging return.

Around 50 delegates, including over 30 youngsters, made their way to Schneeberg in Saxony to enjoy workshops, tuition and performance opportunities under the leadership of Chris Houlding and Helen Varley.

Long awaited

Talking to about the week long course, Chris Houlding told 4BR: "It was wonderful to be a part of this long awaited return — one that enjoys such a strong sense of community and musical enthusiasm.

It's a great location and this represented for me, with its sense of inclusion, brass banding at its finest."

It was the third time that the event has taken place — and following the enforced break it was especially heartening that so many delegates, and especially youngsters wished to be part of it.

In addition to Helen and Chris the delegates also enjoyed working with 'professional guides' including drummer Sven Lerchenberger and Alexander Richter, Andrea Hobson, Misaki Fukushima and MÃ¡rk Sirok from the Jena orchestra school, KLANGwelt.

Inspirational

Helen certainly found the event inspirational as she told 4BR: "It was wonderful to work with such enthusiastic delegates in such a friendly atmosphere of support for the brass band culture."

In response, Creative Director, Alexander Richter added: "I am very happy that our band camp has finally taken place again.

The positive feedback of the participants as well as from the lecturers was more than clear. Everyone had a great time. We are already planning for next year's event led by Helen and Chris."

Creative Director, Alexander Richter

Thanks

He added: "Our special thanks go to our supporters and partners — such as Besson, the German 'BlÃ¤serjugend' and 'Catching up after Corona for children and young people' project who made this possible."

The new focus for the organisation is now on a special seminar that takes place at the end of October when the acclaimed euphonium and horn expert Michael MÃ¼ller will undertake a lecture in Jena.

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

