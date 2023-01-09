Hammonds' New Year Fayre launched in Scarborough

Hammonds' launch new CD and acknowledge achievements as they open 2023 with their annual visit to Scarborough.

The Hammonds Band launched into 2023 with a concert at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on the weekend.

Not only did they entertain a packed afternoon audience, but also took the opportunity to present their annual band awards and launch their brand new CD, appropriately entitled 'Scarborough Fayre'.

The band has presented an annual concert at the art deco theatre in Scarborough for some time and has built up an impressive following of support, and certainly showed their appreciation when MD, Morgan Griffiths announced the recipients of the trio of annual band awards.

Awards

His 'Player of the Year' went to their talented young trombone player Adam Warburton who has made such an impact since his arrival at the band.

Meanwhile, the keenly fought over 'Section of the Year' accolade went to a cornet section that did so much in 2022 to lead the band's impressive contest performances at the Yorkshire Area, British Open and National Championships.

The 'Bandsperson of the Year' was awarded tor Band Manager and BBb Bass Player Darran West, who has been a stalwart performer and administrator of the band for so many years.

The Blue Riband 'Players' Player of the Year' was presented to Kirsty Abbotts who once again showed her renowned qualities on every platform she performed on during the year — including once again winning the 'Best Soloist' award at the Yorkshire Area and 'Best Principal Cornet' at the Brass in Concert Championship.

The band also took the opportunity to launch their new CD, which features 15 concert tracks — including solos from Kirsty Abbotts, Zoe Wright, Alan Morrison, Michael Walsh 4BR

Advertisement

New CD

The band also took the opportunity to launch their new CD, which features 15 concert tracks — including solos from Kirsty Abbotts, Zoe Wright, Alan Morrison, Michael Walsh.

It also coincides with the 50th anniversary of their famous 'Yorkshire Brass' LP which was produced in 1973 under the baton of MD, Geoffrey Whitham.

Photographer Lorne Campbell was at the event and to send images and a story about their visit to local, regional and national press outlets.

Image: Copyright Lorne Campbell/Guzelian