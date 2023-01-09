                 

*
banner

News

Hammonds' New Year Fayre launched in Scarborough

Hammonds' launch new CD and acknowledge achievements as they open 2023 with their annual visit to Scarborough.

Hammonds
  Adam Warburtion and Kirsty Abbotts play outside the art deco theatre in Scarborough

Monday, 09 January 2023

        

The Hammonds Band launched into 2023 with a concert at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on the weekend.

Not only did they entertain a packed afternoon audience, but also took the opportunity to present their annual band awards and launch their brand new CD, appropriately entitled 'Scarborough Fayre'.

The band has presented an annual concert at the art deco theatre in Scarborough for some time and has built up an impressive following of support, and certainly showed their appreciation when MD, Morgan Griffiths announced the recipients of the trio of annual band awards.

Awards

His 'Player of the Year' went to their talented young trombone player Adam Warburton who has made such an impact since his arrival at the band.

Meanwhile, the keenly fought over 'Section of the Year' accolade went to a cornet section that did so much in 2022 to lead the band's impressive contest performances at the Yorkshire Area, British Open and National Championships.

The 'Bandsperson of the Year' was awarded tor Band Manager and BBb Bass Player Darran West, who has been a stalwart performer and administrator of the band for so many years.

The Blue Riband 'Players' Player of the Year' was presented to Kirsty Abbotts who once again showed her renowned qualities on every platform she performed on during the year — including once again winning the 'Best Soloist' award at the Yorkshire Area and 'Best Principal Cornet' at the Brass in Concert Championship.

The band also took the opportunity to launch their new CD, which features 15 concert tracks — including solos from Kirsty Abbotts, Zoe Wright, Alan Morrison, Michael Walsh4BR

New CD

The band also took the opportunity to launch their new CD, which features 15 concert tracks — including solos from Kirsty Abbotts, Zoe Wright, Alan Morrison, Michael Walsh.

It also coincides with the 50th anniversary of their famous 'Yorkshire Brass' LP which was produced in 1973 under the baton of MD, Geoffrey Whitham.

Photographer Lorne Campbell was at the event and to send images and a story about their visit to local, regional and national press outlets.

Image: Copyright Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

TAGS: Hammonds Saltaire

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

EBBA

European Championship ticket sale date announced

January 9 • Tickets for the European Brass Band Championships will go on sale to the general public from 25th January.

Fodens and westoe

Foden's head north for Red Priest connection

January 9 • Members of Foden's Band linked up with Westoe Band as the North East band start their 'Red Priest' Area preparations.

Yorkshire Championships

Yorkshire announces judges and schedule

January 9 • The schedule and the judges in the box at Huddersfield in March have been announced.

yOUTH cHAMPIONSHIPS

Limited places at Youth Championships

January 9 • There are only limited places available for the National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

The Egham Band

January 10 • Soprano Cornet player required to join the Egham Band. We are an active and friendly 1st Section band based near Egham Station in our own Bandhall (complete with bar!). If you're a keen Sop player (or fancy a go in the hot seat) then come and say hello!

Newstead Brass

January 9 • Our Red Priest is looking for a 'Cornet D' as we prepare for the midland championships with Martin Heartfield. Great chance to work with a great MD on this challenging but fun piece to rehearse and then help us pick a new MD to drive us on.

Barnsley Brass

January 9 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for two 2nd / 3rd cornet players. Rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top