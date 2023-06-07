                 

Dutch link boosts German outlook

A cross border musical partnership between Dutch and German musical brass band organisations has been a great success.

BlechKlang
  Members of the two banding organisations joined forces for a massed band concert to round off the day.

Wednesday, 07 June 2023

        

Although the sixth Jena Brass Seminar was just a one-day event this year, the masterclass event for music students and professionals of all ages still managed to pack in a huge amount of inspirational music making.

Organised by the Jena Competence Centre for Brass and supported Besson, the programme included intensive practice sessions with featured lecturer, euphonium virtuoso Michael MÃ¼ller, as well as rehearsals with Brassband Gloria DeÃ¯ from The Netherlands.

The day ended with a joint massed bands concert in the nearby Erfurt Theatre featuring Brass Band BlechKLANG and Gloria Dei under Michael's direction.

Effective

Speaking about the success of the event, Alexander Richter, the Creative Director of the Jena Competence Centre for Brass told 4BR: "The feedback from the participants showed just how effective the day was, and how everyone was able to gain invaluable inspiration from Michael and his approach to performance.

These event with the support of Besson are making a huge impact on the German brass band movement."

He added: "Having a band of the quality of Brassband Gloria Dei with us was also invaluable, with the experience of playing with them giving such a great insight for the delegates."

I am also particularly pleased that Gloria Dei and BlechKLANG have decided to intensify their partnership and continue it in the long term after this great experienceAlexander Richter

Fantastic day

At the massed bands concert, there was the chance to out theory into practice, with Alexander adding: "That was a great way to end a fantastic day.

I am also particularly pleased that Gloria Dei and BlechKLANG have decided to intensify their partnership and continue it in the long term after this great experience. This kind of mutual exchange benefits everyone."

The next Jena Brass Seminar will take place from 13th to 15th October 2023 with lecturers David Erll (USA) and Bente Illevold (Norway).

        

