Hobson's choice at Orchesterschule KLANGwelt

Andrea Hobson has become the new Head of Brass at Orchesterschule KLANGwelt in Jena, Germany.

Andrea Hobson
Monday, 10 July 2023

        

Brass Band BlechKLANG has appointed Andrea Hobson as its Head of Brass at its Orchesterschule KLANGwelt in Jena, Germany.

The acclaimed South African euphonium player, composer and lecturer has already taken on the role as the orchestra school meets it new demands of an expanding structure.

Inspirational lead

Speaking about the appointment, Alexander Richter, its Creative Director told 4BR: "This appointment builds on our progress as an organisation and the professional support required to structure our professional growth. Andrea is an inspirational lead in this respect."

He added: "Andrea has shown us that we have taken an important step into the future with her appointment. Her international expertise and musicianship adds greatly to what we have to offer students."

Looking forward

In response, Andrea Hobson stated that she was looking forward to taking on the role. "I'm looking forward to contributing my experience and knowledge especially in the areas of ensemble training, repertoire, instrumentation, audition examinations and individual musical development.

As a member of the KLANGwelt team, I'm familiar with the various challenges and am thrilled to be able to be able to offer advice and day-to-day support to all teachers, students and parents."

Conductor

Andrea has already supported auditions and adjudicated in the evaluation of students and will now take over as conductor of the youth brass band Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG as well leading pupils in their development as brass band performers.

She added: "That really is the essence of the organisation — support and encouragement of musicians at all stages of their development."

        

Andrea Hobson

