WFEL Fairey to bring Shaun the Sheep to Christmas life

WFEL Fairey Band has announced that they have linked up with film company Aardman Productions and the RNCM in Manchester to bring the ï¬lm 'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' to brass band life.

It will see them exclusively perform a specially arranged brass band score to the live animation film at the Royal Northern College of Music on 17th December.

Brilliant fun

It follows on from their pioneering performances of another Aardman classic, Wallace & Gromit's 'The Wrong Trousers', which is now being made available to all bands to perform in concert.

Tom Howe's brilliant 'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas' score will be transcribed to add to the fun of a brilliantly created story full of seasonal excitement and sharp witted humour.

It all culminates in an explosive high-wire ending as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!

Exciting

James Parkinson of the WFEL Fairey Band has been leading the project and told 4BR: "We're delighted that following the success of 'The Wrong Trousers' Aardman were keen to work with us on this exciting and inventive Christmas project.

It's been many months of work but we're hopeful it will continue to introduce live brass band performances to an even wider audience building on the success of 'The Wrong Trousers'."

Supportive

He added: "It's a privilege to be able to work with Aardman Productions and the RNCM who have been so supportive. Together we hope to bring plenty of fun, great music and the true meaning of Christmas via Shaun the Sheep to everyone!"

Further booking details will be announced shortly