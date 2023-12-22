                 

Culross returns to WFEL Fairey

Iain Culross makes a return to Stockport as he takes the principal cornet seat.

Culross
  Iain Culross sports the WFEL Fairey uniform for a second time.

Friday, 22 December 2023

        

The WFEL Fairey Band has announced the signing of Iain Culross as principal cornet.

The vastly experienced performer returns to the Stockport band where he held the role in 2010-2011.

The former principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, he has travelled internationally as a soloist, conductor, and clinician, as well as serving as a tutor for the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland, Wales, and Great Britain.

Nominated

He has also played principal cornet with Grimethorpe, Sellers, YBS/Hammonds, Carlton Main and more latterly Leyland. His critically acclaimed solo CD 'The Recital Series — Vol 1' has been nominated in the 'Solo CD of the Year' category of the 2023 4BR Awards.

His first engagement with WFEL Fairey was at their recent appearance at the RNCM in Manchester for the brass band accompaniment premiere of 'Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas'.

Delighted

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm delighted to be returning to WFEL Fairey at what is an exciting time with many innovative projects. I look forward to working with MD Phil Chalk and the band."

        

