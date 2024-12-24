                 

Hammonds ready for Christmas broadcast

The Hammonds Band had a bit of a successful run out for their Christmas Day broadcast on BBC 1 with a great event at Halifax Minster.

Hamonds
  Hammonds played centre stage at Halifax Minster

Tuesday, 24 December 2024

        

The Hammonds Band has played their part in bringing the joy of Christmas to the heart of Yorkshire as they took part in recent Overgate Hospice Choir Annual Carol Concert held at Halifax Minster.

Sold out

The sold-out event featured the band's stirring renditions of classic carols and helped add to the annual fund-raising sum of £405,000 for the hospice.

The candlelit event of that saw readings and carols was enjoyed by over 700 people with Hammonds led by MD Morgan Griffiths and the Minster organist, Sean Montgomery providing the wonderful music.

Christmas Day

Hammonds are not finished for Christmas though — and will be appearing live on Christmas Day once more at Halifax Minster.

The joyful celebration will feature the band alongside a choir. The service will be led by the Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber, and Bishop Smitha Prasadam.

Hammonds are not finished for Christmas though — and will be appearing live on Christmas Day once more at Halifax Minster4BR

Morning broadcast

The public are being asked to arrive from 8.45am for security checks. The service will be broadcast at 10.15am on BBC 1 and will be available on iPlayer.

        

