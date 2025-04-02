                 

Whitburn Band add to Football Focus

The Scottish Champion added to the view from the terrace for the popular football show .

  The players from teh band were featured on the popular football show

An ensemble from Whitburn Band have featured in a popular BBC football show.

Whitburn and the Whitburn Juniors Football Club were the focus of a short film in this week's episode of the BBC Scotland television programme 'A View from the Terrace'.

'Beauty in the Lower Leagues' was broadcast on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel on Friday night, and is also available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0029f3g/a-view-from-the-terrace-series-7-episode-16

        

Football

